UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi in Sitapur rally says he feels proud to be born in Sant Ravidas ji's birthplace

Addressing the public meeting in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is a matter of happiness for me that I am the MP of Kashi where Sant Ravidas ji was born. It is also my good fortune that God has made me a medium for the sacred work of beautification of his temple complex in Banaras. I got a chance to decorate that campus."

"For decades, the devotees of Sant Ravidas ji used to demand this from every government, but when elections came, people used to leave after taking photographs. There, the BJP government is also working fast on the Sant Ravidas Janma Sthali Vikas Project" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.