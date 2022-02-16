UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi talks about BJP's work during covid time in Uttar Pradesh

Talking about BJP's work in Uttar Pradesh he said, "During the entire Corona period, we remained focused on one thing that such a day should not come in the house of a poor that the gas of does not burn"

"We have been awake so that no one should go to bed hungry in the house of the poor" he added.

"The government is spending more than Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand crores on this. The poor may be of any class, be it Dalit, backward, they know who supported them in the time of crisis and who went missing in the time of crisis, this poor knows equally" said Modi in UP's Sitapur rally.

He also said, that "The vaccines in abroad was higesth at the rate but for BJP the lives of people are more important than money"

Talking about the Ayushman Bharat scheme he said "In this Corona period, the poor have also got a lot of benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The poor who earlier could not even think of treatment in a good hospital, today he is getting free treatment there."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.