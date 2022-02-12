UP Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu is not on star campaigners list of Congress for UP polls

Congress on Friday released the list of its star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh polls, the list includes many big leaders names like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, & Charanjit Singh Channi but surprisingly Congress's leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was not included in the list for 5th phase star campaigners, which lead many people to think that there is something going on between Congress and Sidhu.

Recently the party declared Channi as the CM face for Punjab but many were assuming that Sidhu had that hold on the seat this time but this couldn't happen, even it created a buzz in politics, Sidhu's wife and daughter also slammed Channi and gave many big revelations against the leader.

However, Sidhu maintained his silence on this topic and handle the situation with a cool attitude.

Talking back to Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.



