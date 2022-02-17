UP Assembly Elections 2022: Next five years no farmer in UP will pay electricity bill under our govt: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah in a Shikohabad rally urged people to give his party another chance he said: "Give us another opportunity and for the next five years no farmer in Uttar Pradesh will pay electricity bill under our government."

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav he said, "Akhilesh used to say that there will be a bloodbath if Article 370 will be revoked but not even a pebble was thrown once it was revoked."

Before this, addressing the rally in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said, "Two phases of polls in Uttar Pradesh have ended and Samajwadi Party has been wiped out completely. Western UP has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP govt with more than 300 seats. In the third phase, this majority is to be made grander."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.