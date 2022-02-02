UP Assembly Elections 2022: "No one can dare to accuse any of our ministers of corruption" : BJP leader Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit said, "Whenever Congress government came, there were always allegations of corruption against them. Even some of their ministers have gone to jail for corruption but in our government, no one can dare to accuse any of our ministers of corruption."

Rajnath Singh is the star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Earlier campaigned for assembly elections in Modinagar and Ghaziabad. The BJP on Wednesday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh are named as the party's star campaigners for the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Sanjeev Balyan, General V.K. Singh, S.P. Singh Baghel, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are also on the list of star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.