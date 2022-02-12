UP Assembly Elections 2022: Oppositions are rolling over SP candidate Azam Khan's controversy

The controversy over SP candidates is taking over and over in Uttar Pradesh polls. BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday again slammed Akhilesh Yadav and his party's candidate Azam Khan he said "Everyone knows what is Azam Khan's background. How he used to comment on women and scheduled caste category and Akhilesh Yadav used to laugh when he was chief minister. Insulted Dalit even then, insults Dalit even today."

Yesterday, taking a jibe at BJP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav replied to BPJ leader comment on Azam Khan the SP leader who is in jail, Akhilesh Yadav said Azam Khan is in jail for building a university, a Union minister's son is out on bail in a case who tried to kill the farmers, he was referring to the BJP leader Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra who was involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He also mocks that this is the "new India" of the BJP.

"The man who built a university for you fought for your rights and honor, was sent to jail. And the man who crushed farmers using a jeep has been sent out of jail. Nowhere in the world, farmers have been crushed by a jeep. But since the Uttar Pradesh polls are here, he has got bail and is out" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.