UP Assembly Elections 2022: Our way of working, our priority to do work was guided by revered Sant Ravidas ji: Modi

Talking about how his party works he said, "Our way of working, our priority to do work was guided by revered Sant Ravidas ji centuries ago, it is to follow the same footsteps."

"With the inspiration of Sant Ravidas ji, our government is running on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.At the center of our schemes is the welfare of the poor, downtrodden-exploited-backward-deprived" he added.

Slamming SP he said "The people of UP know very well how much they are jealous of Sant Ravidas ji, who ran the government in UP before 2017. With the inspiration of Sant Ravidas ji, our government is running on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

