UP Assembly Elections 2022: Pakistan killed our soldiers during Sonia-Manmohan govt: Amit Shah

Union Home Min Amit Shah in Jaunpur rally said, "Pakistan killed our soldiers during Sonia-Manmohan govt that ran with the support of SP. This time Pakistan forgot that there's BJP govt and attacked in Uri & Pulwama but we carried out airstrikes in Pak's territory within 10 days."

Earlier, Amit Shah in the Pratapgarh rally said, "We've brought an end to casteism, dynastic politics. Where are Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed today? If you want them to remain in jail, you should vote for BJP... Our government will give a gas cylinder free on Holi and Diwali."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.