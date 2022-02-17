UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Parivaarwadi's are scared that their vote bank is vanishing" says Modi

Slamming oppositions in the Fatehpur rally ahead of assembly elections in UP, Modi said "These people (opposition ) even opposed banning of triple talaq. Should I not think of the welfare of women of the country?... Parivaarwadi's are scared that their vote bank is vanishing as Modi is providing the poor facilities like health schemes, houses, toilets, etc."

In the same rally, he said "'Parivarwadi' are calling COVID19 vaccines 'BJP ka tika'. Two people are scared of the vaccine - one is a coronavirus and the other are those opposing the vaccines. These people have problems with Modi, Yogi, and the vaccine."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.