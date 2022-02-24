UP Assembly Elections 2022: Parivarvaadis want to increase their family's power & rule over you (public) like kings: Modi

PM Modi in the Amethi rally, said "Feb 24 is an imp day in my life as 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' completes 3 years today. People used to spread rumors in 2019, said Modi will shut this scheme once polls get over; we won after polls & the scheme continued. Amethi farmers received over Rs 450 crores."

Slamming oppositions he said "Parivarvaadis' are so far from ground reality that they can't see what's happening on the ground... They want to come in authority to increase their family's power & rule over you (public) like kings. Our power isn't bahubali/mafia, but UP public."

"When vaccination started, Modi didn't run to get vaccinated. We got frontline workers, elderlies people with comorbidities vaccinated first. Had 'parivarvaadis' been in power,they'd have broken all lines to get vaccinated first.Even my mother's waiting for her turn for 3rd dose" he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.