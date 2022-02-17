UP Assembly Elections 2022: "People have problems with Modi, Yogi, and the vaccine" Modi slams oppositions

While addressing a public meeting in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh ahead of state assembly elections, PM Modi on Thursday slammed opposition and said "Parivarwadi' are calling COVID19 vaccines 'BJP ka tika'. Two people are scared of the vaccine - one is a coronavirus and the other are those opposing the vaccines. These people have problems with Modi, Yogi, and the vaccine."

In the same rally he expressed his condolences to all the families who lost their lives in a sudden accident, he said "Last night a marriage ceremony was taking place in Kushinagar, UP. During that time many people lost their lives in a sudden accident. I extend my condolences to all the families of the victims. Full help is being provided to the families of the victims by the administration."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.