UP Assembly Elections 2022: People in UP will celebrate Holi on March 10th says PM Modi in Chandauli rally

PM Modi in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh rally said, "It is consistently visible after every phase of UP elections that the people have decided to give a befitting reply to 'Pariwarwadi' parties. People in UP will celebrate Holi on March 10th (on the day of election results)."

In the same rally, he earlier said "These 'Pariwarwadi' parties are still stuck in their old alliances with mafias. Whereas BJP's alliance is with the people of Uttar Pradesh. Our alliance is with those 14,000 poor families of Chandauli, whose dreams we've worked hard day&night to fulfill."

Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. Today on 3rd March the state is conducting its sixth phase which covers Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.