UP Assembly Elections 2022: People of UP are moving towards the lotus symbol with development: JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda in Gorakhpur ahead of Uttar Pradesh's fourth phase said, "People are showing great enthusiasm towards BJP. People of Uttar Pradesh are moving towards the lotus symbol with development, security, and prosperity as their goal."

Yesterday, JP Nadda at a rally in Deoria Uttar Pradesh said "Supreme court ordered to rescind triple talaq practice but nobody did it because of the appeasement politics. Only Modiji had the will to revoke this 13th-century practice."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27 Feb, 3 and 7 March.