UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM express his happiness over increase in voters turn out for the first phase

PM Modi while addressing the rally in Saharanpur expressed his happiness about the increase in voters' turn out he said, "Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters."

The Election Commission has released the data of the voting percentage of the first phase polls in Uttar Pradesh. The overall turnout for 58 seats has gone to 20.03% as of 9 am. From all the constituencies the seats of Etmadpur (29%) and Ghaziabad (7.37%) have got the highest and lowest voter turnout respectively.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will be held in 7 phases. Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am. Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls covers 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.