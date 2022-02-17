UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi addresses public meeting in Fatehpur, Watch live here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh ahead of state assembly elections. Watch live here



Yesterday the PM held a rally in Sitapur UP, in which he slammed the opposition and said "By constructing more than 2 crore toilets in UP, the BJP government removed a lot of problems of mothers and sisters. The toilet has got the name 'Izzatghar' from Uttar Pradesh itself. Those governing in Delhi do not understand the importance of toilets in the lives of the poor."

He further said "The poor are not heard under the rule of the mafia. In Uttar Pradesh, which was earlier ruled by extreme familyists, they had maintained this atmosphere."

"If you have a house, a bungalow, a car, an industry, a farm, a barn, happiness is happiness, but your young daughter or son has gone out of the house, and her dead body comes in the evening, then this house, what is this money for? You need security. When there is no rule of law, the poor suffer the most" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



