UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi apologises to people in Binjor, Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Jan Chaupal rally virtually in Bijnor apologized to the people for not visiting the state, he said "First of all, I'd like to apologise to you. After some relaxation by the EC, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person. But due to weather conditions, my helicopter couldn't leave and I could see you only through video conferencing once again."

Talking about the river water development in UP he said "The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating among the fake 'Samajwadis' and their close ones. These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bijnor was canceled due to bad weather now he is going to address the Jan Chaupal rally virtually. He will address the voters of Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha on Monday through the 'Jan Chaupal' program in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



