UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi extends his condolences to the families of UP accident victims in the Fatehpur rally

While addressing a public meeting in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh ahead of state assembly elections, PM Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences to all the families who lost their lives in a sudden accident, he said "Last night a marriage ceremony was taking place in Kushinagar, UP. During that time many people lost their lives in a sudden accident. I extend my condolences to all the families of the victims. Full help is being provided to the families of the victims by the administration."

Talking about his Punjab rally he said "I am coming from Punjab now. I have had the opportunity to work in Punjab for many years. But the mood of Punjab that I have seen this time, the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the people of Punjab to make BJP victorious is amazing."

"I also got a chance to visit many places in the first phase in Uttar Pradesh and also did some programs in the third phase.I am seeing that in every phase, more than one Janata Janardan's support for BJP is increasing" he added.

Talking about the upcoming victory of BJP in UP he said "All debates on one side and nationalism on one side. The people of UP have decided that before the arrival of Holi, on March 10, Holi of colors will be celebrated with pomp."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.