UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi list his party's work in UP, also says "BJP is going to break its own records"

Listing his party's work in UP, Narendra Modi on Saturday said "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, what happens is also reflected in our policy for youth.The BJP government has also given 10 percent reservation facility to the poor of the general category. This was also done while maintaining the right of reservation of our Dalit class brothers and sisters, backward class brothers and sisters."

"The BJP government has also done the work of increasing the reservation for our Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes by 10 years. Our own government also did the work of giving constitutional status to the OBC commission" he added.

Talking about this year's election he said "BJP has to win by breaking all the old records. It's election time, 'vote first then refreshment' on election day."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.