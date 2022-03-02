UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to campaign for his party in Varanasi on March 4 and 5

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh's seventh phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to campaign for his party BJP in Varanasi on March 4 and 5. He will address public meetings and participate in a roadshow.

Earlier, Modi in Amethi brutally slammed opposition, "Vote bank politics & 'parivaarvadi', done by many political parties, has run the nation into a loss. These leaders don't hesitate even if this politics goes against the benefit of the nation. They insult our Army & police forces, as then their vote bank flourishes" he said.

Speaking on the verdict of the 2008 Ahmedabad series blast case, he added "even if enemies of humanity got a death sentence, these parties did not dare to welcome the verdict, due to the fear of vote bank. Do such people deserve to come in power?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. And the remaining phases are going to hold voting on March 3 and 7.