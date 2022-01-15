UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi will interact with with BJP workers from Varanasi

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, BJP's main focus is on Uttar Pradesh's elections the party is doing everything that takes to win the elections even after many resignations in the party, BJP still claims that they will definitely win the elections and the quitting of leader not effected them, Amit Shah and current CM of UP, Yogi is doing several meetings and events to make sure everything goes right, now PM Narendra Modi will also give his contribution in the assembly elections, the BJP informed that PM will interact with BJP members from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on January 18, This will be Modi's first political program involving party workers after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to five state assemblies.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.