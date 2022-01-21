UP Assembly Elections 2022: Police files complain against BJP leader for violating covid protocols

Police on Friday registered a case against the BJP candidate from the Asmoli assembly seat for violation of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines. On Thursday evening, the BJP candidate and Asmoli assembly constituency MLA Harendra Singh Rinku was holding an election meeting in Chaupa village in that meeting large number of people were present without the mask and was not also following social distance, Police Superintendent Chakresh Mishra said.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.