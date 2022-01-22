UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi clears the false assumptions, says she is not the CM face for UP polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi yesterday.

During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi said "If Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, 1.5 lakh teachers will be employed in primary schools. There will be severe punishments for paper leaks. The education budget will be increased."

She also added that "the party has announced 20 lakh jobs, out of which 8 lakh will be given to women in Uttar Pradesh."

During the press conference, Priyanka Gandhi was asked who would be the party's chief ministerial face in UP polls, to which she responded, "Do you see any other face from the Congress party."And this reply of Priyanka Gandhi has left everyone in confusion many are thinking that she may be the CM face for UP polls but Gandi is yet to give any confirmation on this.

But now in her recent media interaction, she cleared all the false assumptions and said "I am not saying that I am the (CM) face (of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections)... I said that (you can see my face everywhere) in irritation because you all were asking the same question again & again."

She also questioned the ruling party BJP in UP and said "Why are we not talking about the percentage of unemployed people in UP? Why are we not talking about the budget that the govt is spending on education? Why are we addressing the questions that have nothing to do with the progress of UP."

"He (CM Yogi) is saying 80% vs 20%. Truth is that it's 99% vs 1%. The truth is that in this country, including UP, there are few friends of govt & big business who're benefitting, everybody else is in great pain," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.