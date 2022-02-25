UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi holds a roadshow in Prayagraj ahead of the fifth phase assembly polls

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Prayagraj ahead of the fifth phase assembly elections in UP.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Prayagraj#UttarPradeshElection2022pic.twitter.com/nikmtEmHuL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 25, 2022

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow, UP rally said, "We don't raise our children to wait for a sack of ration from govt all their life. Some money & free ration will not make people Aatmanirbhar. They say "charbi (fat) nikaal denge", I ask them "Bharti (vacancies) kab nikaloge?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.