UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi launches her attack on PM Modi for the bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accuse

Hitting an attack on PM Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, why PM has not asked Ajay Mishra for resigning from the party who is the father of Ashish Mishra.

According to Priyanka Gandhi, Ashish Mishra, the son of the Union minister of state for home affairs, was involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday in connection with the violence in the Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. In that case, eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Priyanka Gandhi slamming PM Modi on same said, "The son of their minister mowed down six farmers but did he resign? Everyone says our prime minister is a good man, then why did he not ask his minister to resign? Does he not have any moral responsibility towards the country?"

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing the program in Rampur when she made these statements. Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.