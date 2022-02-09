UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi make major promises in Congress manifesto for UP polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the Congress manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' ahead of UP polls. In which the party promised to give loans to farmers within 10 days if voted in power.

Further, the Congress leader promised "Aid up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for any disease. Cow dung will be bought for Rs 2/kg, which will further be used in vermicomposting. Small & medium businesses were more affected, no support came from the government. We'll develop clusters & support them."

"School fees will be controlled, around 2 lakh vacant teaching seats will be filled. Teachers & 'Shiksha Mitra' will be regularized. Free education for students of tribal & backward classes from KG to PG" Priyanka Gandhi promised.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.