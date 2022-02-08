UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi rides tractor in Hastinapur during roadshow in view of UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra roadshow begins in Mathura, the Congress leader was seen riding a tractor in the city during election campaigning in Hastinapur. "Congress is receiving a good response from the public during our campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections," Priyanka Gandhi says during the campaign. However, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rides tractor during election campaigning in Hastinapur, Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh



Yesterday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Goa ahead of assembly elections. While addressing the people the Congress leader stated the importance of election in the state, she said "The assembly election is significant and important for Goa which is rich in resources, rich in skill, rich in everything and yet with the second-highest unemployment in the country."

