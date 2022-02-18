UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over three agriculture laws

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh hits out on BJP on three agriculture laws, "Farmers kept saying that the three farm laws were not in their interest, but BJP kept insisting otherwise. The three laws were part of a conspiracy to give hard-earned money of farmers to some industrialists."

In the same rally, she earlier said, "They come here and speak big, but they do not talk about your development. They don’t want to make you self-reliant, because the day you become self-reliant, you will start raising questions."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

