UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Mari Mata Temple in Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Mari Mata Temple in Lucknow ahead of assembly elections in the fourth phase.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow, UP rally said, "We don't raise our children to wait for a sack of ration from govt all their life. Some money & free ration will not make people Aatmanirbhar. They say "charbi (fat) nikaal denge", I ask them "Bharti (vacancies) kab nikaloge?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.