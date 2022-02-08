UP Assembly Elections 2022: Promises of BJP in its manifesto for UP assembly polls

Ahead of UP polls, BJP has released its manifesto today. In the manifesto, the BJP has promised free power for irrigation and free bus ride to women above 60 years of age. The key highlight of the manifesto was ‘Sankalp Patra’. The party further promised to increase the amount of Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The party also assured that sugarcane dues will be cleared in 15 days.

“BJP prepared its new ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp-Patra’ for UP’s development in next 5 years. Over 700 riots occurred between 2012-2017, many people killed and months of curfew. Businessmen migrated, daughters couldn’t go to schools,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

"3 crore job opportunities created in last 5 years. In the next 5 years, the party target to create job opportunities for at least one from each family" BJP in its manifesto.

The party also promised free scooties to college-going girls under the Rani Laxmi Bai Yojana. The BJP also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation. Under the PM’s Ujjwala Yojana, the party will provide two free LPG cylinders at festivals like Diwali and Holi.

The party also ensured that if they voted in power, it will give a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh Love Jihad cases under ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra.'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



