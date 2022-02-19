UP Assembly Elections 2022: PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav slams BJP government

PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav talking to the media said, "SP alliance will win all nearby seats. BJP will try but won't be able to do anything. The last 5yrs only had problems, be it inflation, unemployment, corruption, or electricity... we'll win around 50/58 seats in the west, 45-50 seats in central UP."

Taking a dig over oppositions he said, "A CM (Yogi Adityanath) shouldn't say bulldozers will run, it's against dignity of the post. The results will turn BJP cold. This coalition will cross over 300 seats. BJP just talked about temple/mosque, Hindu/Muslim, development has not happened."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.