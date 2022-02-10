UP Assembly Elections 2022: RLD candidate Prasanna Chaudhary has been accused of misbehaving with women voters

RLD candidate Prasanna Chaudhary from Shamli has been accused of misbehaving with women voters. SP-RLD alliance candidate Prasanna Choudhary has filed a nomination from the Shamli assembly seat. Chaudhary was the leader of the BJP after leaving the party he said that in view of the suffering of the farmers, he has left the BJP. The farmers' fight will be fought till the last breath.



Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.



