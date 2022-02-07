UP Assembly Elections 2022: RLD chief takes a dig at PM Modi after his canceled his visit to Binjor

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his visit to Binjor due to bad weather now he is going to address the Jan Chaupal rally virtually. The RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary took a dig at PM Modi and said, "The sun is shining in Bijnor, but BJP's weather is bad!"

The Prime Minister will address the voters of Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha on Monday through the 'Jan Chaupal' program in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh at 11.30 am.

Earlier, ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. The rally was broadcast across 98 mandals in 21 assembly seats in five districts of western Uttar Pradesh for the first phase.

Before that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with BJP workers in Varanasi via video conferencing now. More than 10 thousand workers have joined PM in his first virtual interaction ahead of UP polls. From national to local unit office-bearers as well as public representatives have stayed at the polling booths concerned to get connected through the NaMo App for the PM’s interaction.

During the interaction the PM focused on voting polls of the states he said, "Every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting" said PM Modi during the interaction.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.