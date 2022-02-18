UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is a complete lie: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Jalaun rally ahead of UP elections said, "Isn't it true that most numbers of illiterate, school dropouts & unemployed people along with least number of graduates are from the Muslim minority community in the state, that's why 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is a complete lie."

Slamming Yogi he further said, "Until the people send back Yogi Adityanath to Gorakhpur and Akhilesh Yadav to Saifai, there will not be any welfare of underprivileged, backward, and minority sections of the society."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.