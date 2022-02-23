UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party's list included rioters, criminals, and mafia: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Uttar Pradesh polls in Lucknow said, "From 1st to 4th phase of the elections, Samajwadi Party's list included rioters, criminals, and mafia but now their connections with terrorists can also be seen."

Earlier, Anurag Thakur in a press conference on UP elections slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said "Akhilesh has four 'yaar' (friends) in 'Gunda' (goons), terrorists, corrupt people, and mafia."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.