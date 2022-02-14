UP Assembly Elections 2022: Small leaders of BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jhansi held a rally in which he stated, "People in Jhansi have announced that they will not get tricked by BJP's fake promises. Small leaders of BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies, & their top leader is telling the biggest lies."

Slamming BJP he said, BJP people are campaigning that SP woke ups at 12 o'clock. Ever since the people of Bundelkhand have decided that they will create history, the people of BJP are not sleeping."

People in Jhansi have announced that they will not get tricked by BJP's fake promises. Small leaders of BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies, & their top leader is telling the biggest lies: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jhansi pic.twitter.com/C9qtm8WjiN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

He further urges the people to cast their votes in favor of SP.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.