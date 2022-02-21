UP Assembly Elections 2022: Some money & free ration will not make people Aatmanirbhar: Priyanka Gandhi on BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow, UP rally said, "We don't raise our children to wait for a sack of ration from govt all their life. Some money & free ration will not make people Aatmanirbhar. They say "charbi (fat) nikaal denge", I ask them "Bharti (vacancies) kab nikaloge?"

Earlier, While addressing the rally in Hardoi, UP Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "What benefit has BJP govt given in last 5 yrs? They talk about religion, Pakistan & terrorism, but won't talk about the terror of unemployment & inflation. People don't have money for food & they divert our mind towards religion&Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.