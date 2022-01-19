UP Assembly Elections 2022: "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ji has become an automatic machine for telling lies" : BJP leader

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, called Akhilesh Yadav a "machine of lies" after he announced 300 units of free electricity in the state. "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ji has become an automatic machine for telling lies. Under his rule electricity, poles, transformers were all missing and he is telling the white lie of providing free electricity," Maurya tweeted.

सपा मुखिया श्री अखिलेश यादव जी झूठ बोलने की आटोमैटिक मशीन बन गए हैं,जिनके शासन में बिजली,खंभे, ट्रांसफॉर्मर सब ग़ायब था वह फ़्री बिजली देने का सफ़ेद झूठ बोल रहे हैं,जनता सपा के झूठे वादों का मज़ाक़ उड़ाते हुए ठहाका लगा रही है !#भाजपा_है_तो_बिजली_है_विकास_है_सुरक्षा_है — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 19, 2022

Earlier, yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, that he would distribute 300 units of free electricity to the citizens, "Samajwadi Party to start the registration of distributing 300 units of free electricity tomorrow onwards. Everyone with electricity connections to apply with the same name as on their bills. Those who’ll need it later, write names as on your ration/Aadhar card," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.