UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav remembers Amar Jawan Jyoti on Republic Day

Akhilesh Yadav on Republic Day took his Twitter and wrote on Amar Jawan Jyoti, he wrote "In the memory of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', today on '26th January', let us all light a flame at our own level and together raise one voice of one country…

Today on 26th January will take a resolution~ Amar Jawan Jyoti will be lit again! The nation will never forgive those who insult 'Amar Jawan Jyoti. Jai Hind!'

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed the press conference and promised jobs for 22 lakh youths in the IT sector if his party comes into power in UP polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.