UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over double-engine government

Akhilesh Yadav attacked BJP in Tirwa, Kannauj, he said "Samajwadi Party and its alliance have made a century in the 1st and 2nd phases of UP Assembly polls. If we get the support of Kannauj, BJP will be left behind so much so that till the 7th phase, no one but ghosts will go to their booths."

He further added, "We're alerting you, outsiders may spread rumors. I've heard that few people have come to Kannauj after leaving their uniforms. This double engine govt has just doubled corruption & injustice. Why are they not running their bulldozers in Lakhimpur?"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.