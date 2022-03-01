UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig over PM Modi, on gas cylinders matter

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Ballia rally took a dig over PM Modi and said, "PM Modi said he was fortunate to distribute gas cylinders but BJP & its people should have specified that when they were distributing cylinders it was for Rs.400 and now when they're asking for votes it's Rs.1000."

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav in Balrampur UP slammed Yogi and said "Baba CM has booked his ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur on March 11. Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously. They (BJP) want to take money from the poor & give it to their rich businessmen friends. People will bring SP to power."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. And the remaining phases are going to hold voting on March 3 and 7.