UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest UP elections

The close sources revealed that the Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier, yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, that he would distribute 300 units of free electricity to the citizens, "Samajwadi Party to start the registration of distributing 300 units of free electricity tomorrow onwards. Everyone with electricity connections to apply with the same name as on their bills. Those who’ll need it later, write names as on your ration/Aadhar card," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.