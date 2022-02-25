UP Assembly Elections 2022: "SP leaders have started booking tickets to go abroad after March 10 to hide their faces: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj takes a dig on SP leaders and said "SP leaders have started booking tickets to go abroad after March 10 to hide their faces. But a problem has arisen before them as some flights have been banned because of Covid and some because of the Ukraine-Russia conflict."

Earlier today he said "We'll provide Rs 1 lakh to poor families for their daughters' wedding. We provided 5 lakh jobs to the youth in the last 5 years. We've given smartphones & tablets to around 1 crore students, we'll take this count to 2 crores after March 10."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.