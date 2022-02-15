UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP will make special arrangments for sugarcane farmers within 15 days, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing the election program in Rae Bareli, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said, that his party will make changes for sugarcane farmers within 15 days after winning the elections, "By creating a corpus fund, arrangements will be made for the payment of sugarcane farmers in 15 days" he said.

Slamming BJP he said "Under the rule of BJP, five years of youth were spent in waiting. The youth did not get any employment or job. Samajwadi Party government will be formed, TET, BEd, BPEd, 69000 recruitment, Shikshamitras will give jobs to everyone."

" The ration that the BJP government is giving will be available only till March, there is no money for this in the budget of Delhi. When SP comes to the government, the poor will continue to get ration as long as the government is there. That too with mustard oil and ghee" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



