UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP's cap is painted with the blood of innocent Ram Bhakts : UP CM Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath while interacting in Baghpat swiped on Samajwadi Party and said "More than 60 Hindus were killed and over 1500 Hindus were put behind bars during in Muzaffarnagar riots... This is the identity of the Samajwadi Party. Their cap is painted with the blood of innocent Ram Bhakts."

He also pointed out the government before 2017 and said that women's safety was in danger at that time "How was the (law and order) situation before 2017? Women's safety was in danger, so much so that girls could not go to schools and Mulayam Singh Ji would say: boys make mistakes. Their sympathy is not with women & youth."

"There is a competition between SP and BSP to give tickets to the biggest criminal. If these criminals become MLA, they will produce guns, not flowers and there is only one way to treat them: JCB and bulldozer" he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.