UP Assembly Elections 2022: Surveillance is being done with the help of drones in Moradabad.

Ahead of the second phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, surveillance is being done with the help of drones in Moradabad. The SP chief on Saturday said, "We have made security arrangements. We are also monitoring the area with the help of drone cameras."

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party slammed police as they abused the SP worker, the party on its Twitter handle wrote "In Amla Vidhan Sabha-126, Gram Panchayat Dhanaura Gauri of Bareilly district, the police is abusing by entering the house of Samajwadi Party worker Balveer Yadav. The administration is openly threatening the voters of SP. EC should take cognizance and ensure action."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.