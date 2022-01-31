UP Assembly Elections 2022: "The BJP Govt in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law in UP" says PM Modi during virtual rally

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. During his speech he said that the Yogi government has brought UP in the stable condition "Five years ago, there were news of the migration of people every other day. Abduction & demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. The Yogi Govt has brought the state out of these situations in the last 5 years" Modi said while addressing the virtual rally.

He also stated that the BJP is working hard to bring change in UP "We are working hard to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, they are looking for an opportunity to seek revenge from you (public). Seeking revenge is their ideology" Modi said.

"The BJP Govt in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law to the mafias and goons who used to consider themselves above the law. That is why these goons are desperate to come to power anyhow" he added.

Talking about the development Modi said, "The biogas plants being set up in Uttar Pradesh will not only help tackle the problem of stray cattle but also provide a new avenue of revenue creation for farmers."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.