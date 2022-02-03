UP Assembly Elections 2022: "The BJP will reach its 2012 figure, and the SP will form the government in UP" says Swami Prasad Maurya

Former BJP leader and current SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday said, "The BJP will reach its 2012 figure, and the SP will form the government with an overwhelming majority. After March 10 (counting day), the BJP will come to know whether the OBCs are actually with them or not."

Yesterday the news was doing rounds that current SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya will also contest from the Fazilnagar seat. He was the MLA from Padrauna. However, the SP has fielded Union Minister Anupriya Patel's sister Pallavi against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu according to reports.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and join Samajwadi Party. He was the main leader for UP assembly polls as he was having huge OBC voters besides him. Maurya while quitting also said that 15 other MLA's could do the same to BJP. And now his supporter also Mukesh Verma also left the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



