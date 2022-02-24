UP Assembly Elections 2022: The ground we're standing on was once taken away by Congress from Gauriganj farmers: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Amethi rally, said "The ground we're standing on was once taken away by Congress from Gauriganj farmers, claiming to give employment. Congress seized these lands under its foundation. When farmers voiced their concerns, a Congress leader went to court."

She was in the rally with Narendra Modi ahead of the fifth phase of the UP polls. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.