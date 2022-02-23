UP Assembly Elections 2022: These elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country: Modi

PM Modi in the Barabanki rally said, "These elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country. UP might be a total of 7% of the country, in terms of area. But if you look at its population then it comprises over 16% of India's population."

Yesterday Modi in Bahraich's public meeting, slammed opposition and said "These 'parivarvaadi' showered love on terrorists guilty of many blasts in UP; were conspiring to get them released from prison. SP was against putting restrictions on terrorist orgs...they're quiet on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict. Everyone knows who was helping whom."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.