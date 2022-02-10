UP Assembly Elections 2022: These vote-'thekedaars' got restless that their daughter is saying 'Modi-Modi' : Modi in Saharanpur

Launching his attack on BJP enemies PM Modi in UP's Saharanpur rally said, "Muslim sisters-daughters understand our clear intentions. We made them free of triple talaaq, gave protection. When BJP received support from Muslim women, these vote-'thekedaars' got restless that their daughter is saying 'Modi-Modi'

Talking about BJP's support for Muslim women, Modi said "Our government stands with 'Har Majloom', every victim Muslim woman. Those people are tricking Muslim sisters so that the life of Muslim daughters is always behind."

PM Modi in UP's Saharanpur rally further said "BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh is very important to ensure small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana. 'Teen Talaq' ban ensured justice for Muslim women."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.



